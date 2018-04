Two people look to a plane waiting for take-off at Changsha airport in Changsha, Hunan province, China on Aug. 20, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China on Thursday was readying the launch of a new social credit system experiment in aviation, which could see people with low scores banned from flying for up to a year.

Using new data intelligence technology, the scheme will involve citizens given points based on their behavior in public or on the internet.