Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev (C) during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not seen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) during a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev (not seen) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev (L) prior to a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Leaders from across the world have started arriving in Beijing to attend the second international conference on China’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative that aims to connect the world via new land and maritime networks for global economic activities.

Leaders from 150 countries and international organizations will be attending the three-day conference beginning Thursday on the infrastructure development project that began almost six years ago to wire the world together with new trade routes.