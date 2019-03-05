Chinese government officials and delegates attend the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C, bottom) claps as he delivers a speech during the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) outside the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar 5, 2019. EPA-EFE /WU HONG

China lowered its economic growth target this year to between 6% and 6.5%, bowing to a deepening slowdown that can't be quickly arrested without aggravating debt levels that are already high, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Opening the annual session of China's legislature on Tuesday, Premier Li Keqiang laid out plans to fend off risks in the economy and keep the nation's jobless rate steady. Chief among the remedies to prop up growth: increasing deficit spending, launching new tax cuts and other fee reductions for businesses - totaling 2 trillion yuan, or 2% of China's $13 trillion economy - and boosting bank lending to small and private companies by 30%.