Tea leaves are displayed at the Beijing international tea expo in Beijing, China, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Visitors taste tea at the Beijing international tea expo in Beijing, China, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Teapots are displayed at the Beijing international tea expo in Beijing, China, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Visitors look at Pu'er tea products at the Beijing international tea expo in Beijing, China, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Thousands of visitors sipped diverse varieties of tea and admired beautiful tea crockery, including ornate teapots and cups, on Saturday, the second day of the annual Beijing International tea expo.

On display was also the tea connoisseur's coveted Pu'er tea, a special fermented tea produced in China's Yunnan province, an efe-epa journalist reported.