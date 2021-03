National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at a news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

epa09081034 meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LIM HAN-BYUL/KOREA / POOL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting at the Heads of State Terminal of Larnaca International Airport, Cyprus, 04 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Yang Jiechi (L) speaks with Siri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (not pictured) during their meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The Chinese delegation holding high-level talks with US officials in Alaska has accused Washington of making "unreasonable accusations" after the two sides traded sharp rebukes.

The meeting, which got off to a rocky start, was attended by the head of foreign affairs for the Chinese Communist Party Yang Jiechi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. EFE-EPA