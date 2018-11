Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), speaks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (L), during their meeting at the Palace of the Moncloa in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (C-R), and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (C-L), look on as the Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell (R), and the Chinses Foreign Minister, Wan Yi (L), sign a bilateral agreement during a ceremony held at the Palace of the Moncloa in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (R), during the welcome ceremony held prior their meeting at the Palace of the Moncloa in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

The Chinese president's visit to Spain this week resulted in the signing of agreements to the tune of $17.6 billion, Chinese state-owned CGTN channel reported Friday.

The 10 deals cover finance, telecommunications, environment, machine, vehicles and medicine sectors, said a spokesperson from the Chinese commerce ministry.