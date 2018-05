Activists from the Civic Party and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China rally in support of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel prize winner Liu Xiaobo, outside the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China, Aug 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Barbed wire and surveillance cameras are seen outside the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A view of the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese authorities stopped European diplomats from visiting Liu Xia - the widow of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo - who has been under house-arrest since 2010 without being formally charged with a crime, diplomatic sources in Beijing told EFE on Monday.

A group of French and German diplomats tried to visit Liu Xia on Friday following concerns about the poet-artist's health, as she is reportedly suffering from depression and has said that she is ready to die in protest against her detention.