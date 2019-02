A picture made available on Oct. 18, 2016 of Chinese soldiers preparing a viewing area for the launch of the Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft at the the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, Oct. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

An aerial view of the Datong Panda Power Plant where solar panels are placed to form the pattern of a panda in Datong, Shanxi Province of China, Jul. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A picture made available on Oct. 18, 2016 of a staff member walking in front of the Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-11 mann spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, Oct. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese scientists are studying the feasibility of creating a solar-power station in space to reduce pollution on Earth and energy shortages, the official China Daily reported Wednesday.

Several researchers from Chongqing University, Xidian University and the China Academy of Space Technology are working on the design of a testing facility for the transmission of solar energy waves and their effect on living terrestrial organisms.