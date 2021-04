A woman holds up the Chinese national flag as people gather to watch the the launch of the Long March 5B rocket carrying China's Tianhe space station core module from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MATJAZ TANCIC

Members of the Xian Symphony Orchestra and Chorus perform during the launch of the Long March 5B rocket (back) carrying China's Tianhe space station core module from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MATJAZ TANCIC

The Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province, China, 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MATJAZ TANCIC

China successfully completed Thursday the launch of a key module for its space station, scheduled for completion by the end of 2022, state news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

A Long March 5B Y2 rocket was commissioned to put the first module of the station into orbit after 11.00 local time (03.00 GMT) from the Wenchang base, on the southern Chinese island of Hainan. EFE