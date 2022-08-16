The Chinese Weather Administration issued a red alert due to high temperatures for Monday, when parts of up to 11 provinces and regions could see the thermometer rise above 40 C (104 F) amid a heat wave that experts are describing as the "longest and most intense" in 60 years, local media reported.

The weather service said that temperatures in excess of 40 C will be registered at various points around the country, but mainly in the central provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi.