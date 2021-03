British Prime Minister Theresa May dots the lion's eyes during a traditional lion dance ceremony outside the British embassy in Beijing, China, 01 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

Beijing has summoned Britain's ambassador to China over an "inappropriate" article in which the diplomat defended international press coverage of the Asian country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Chinese foreign ministry said that it had summoned Caroline Wilson to lodge "solemn representations" over the publication of the article on the official account of the British Embassy on WeChat, the most popular social media and messaging app in China. EFE-EPA