Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, 08 March 2018. The NPC has over 3,000 delegates and is the world's largest parliament or legislative assembly though its function is largely as a formal seal of approval for the policies fixed by the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) gestures to reporters as he concludes a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) gestures to reporters as he concludes a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday, during a press conference where he reviewed national diplomacy over the past year, that China's relations with Japan, its historic regional rival, have greatly improved, which could soon be confirmed by mutual visits from high-level leaders.

"In the recent period Japan has established a clearer and more positive policy towards China resulting in an improvement of relations and China welcomes this," Wang said.