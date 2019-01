A person participates in a demonstration against the Government of the Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Members of the Bolivarian National Police clash with protesters during a demonstration against the Government of the Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

A handout photo made available by Venezuelan President's Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) waving the national flag as he gives a speech to supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores (R) in front of the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Press / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China Thursday expressed its support for the Venezuelan government and criticized foreign interference in its domestic affairs after Washington recognized the self-proclaimed interim president as legitimate.

"China supports the Venezuelan government's efforts to uphold its sovereignty, independence and stability," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a daily press briefing Thursday.