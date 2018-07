(FILE) A file picture dated Apr. 27, 2005 shows an aerial view of Uotsuri Island, one of disputed Senkaku islands in the East China Sea, claimed by China, Taiwan and Japan. EPA-EFE/HIROYA SHIMOJI

China and Taiwan Wednesday both reiterated their separate claims to the Diaoyu/Diaoyutai islands, which Japan calls Senkaku, after Tokyo announced that its sovereignty over the islands would be included in secondary school education.

The inclusion in textbooks of Japanese sovereignty claims over the islands was announced on Tuesday by the Education Minister of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, who explained that by 2019, textbooks would teach that the islands are indisputably Japanese territory.