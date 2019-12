A picture made available on 27 May 2013 of a view of the old town of Kashgar that has been rebuilt and renovated with a modern building in the background in Kashgar, the western edge of China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, 24 May 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Capitol building at dusk after the House passed a short-term measure to fund the government, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 21 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A protester from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China displays a photo of Uighur prisoners outside Western Police Station to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uighur muslims in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The Chinese government on Wednesday condemned the US House of Representatives' approval of a bill on the treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang autonomous region and warned that Beijing would respond if it is approved by the Senate and the US president.

The act, passed by the House of Representatives by 401 votes to one, proposes sanctions for Chinese officials for their alleged involvement in abuses committed against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region. EFE-EPA