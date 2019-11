An officer from a bomb disposal unit examines items used by protesters to make petrol bombs on the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Supporters of pro-democracy protesters still holed up in Polytechnic University, flash their smartphone lights near the campus in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, China, 25 November 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Supporters of pro-democracy protesters still holed up in Polytechnic University, react to police near the campus in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, China, 25 November 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A team of firefighters examine items used by protesters to make petrol bombs on the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An officer from a bomb disposal unit examines a petrol bomb made by protesters on the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The Chinese government Thursday threatened the United States with “countermeasures” and “consequences” after the US president signed two bills into law backing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters.

Donald Trump in a statement said he had signed the bills — the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019 and one against crowd control munition exports to the territory — out of "respect" to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of Hong Kong. EFE-EPA