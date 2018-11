Waste paper and cardboard for recycling piles up on a dock next to two river barges in Chai Wan, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

One year after the ban on solid waste imports such as plastic, China has announced that starting Dec. 31 the list will be expanded to 32 types, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

As part of the fight against pollution and so-called "foreign garbage," there will be a ban on imports of products such as hardware, ships, auto parts, waste and scraps of stainless steel, titanium and wood, among others.