A policeman gestures towards the photographer as other policemen check documents of Africans in Dengfeng Village, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Unites Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) speaks as Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for International Migration Louise Arbour listen during the Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for International Migration Louise Arbour speak to reporters during the Intergovernmental Conference on the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakech, Morocco, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

China on Tuesday said it would adopt the United Nations-approved global migration pact according to its own laws and domestic conditions.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in a UN conference attended by leaders and representatives from over 150 countries on Monday in Marrakesh.