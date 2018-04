A Chinese worker climbs a pile of metal collected from illegal and scrapped vehicles at a vehicle scrap yard in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, May. 17, 2009. EPA-EFE/STR

China will ban imports of 16 types of solid waste from the end of this year, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Thursday.

The ministry published a list of 16 types of solid waste that will be banned from entering the country from Dec. 31, including scrapped ships, compressed car scraps, electrical wire and hardware devices.