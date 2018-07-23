China is set to probe stainless steel products imported from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia to determine if they are being sold lower than the existing market price in the country, a practice known as dumping, the Chinese ministry of commerce said Monday.

The decision comes after Chinese firm Shanxi Stainless Steel, backed by four other companies, urged the authorities to initiate a probe over alleged dumping practices in the sale of stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plates imported from the four countries.