China will increase aid to developing nations and promote a new model for international relations based on equity, Beijing's new ambassador to Uruguay said here Thursday.

During an event attended by Uruguay's vice president and more than half of the Cabinet, Wang Gang recalled that although China is the world's No. 2 economy, it continues to be the largest developing nation and stands 70th internationally in terms of per capita GDP.