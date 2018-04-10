Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on during a press briefing about Boao Forum For Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Beijing, China, Apr. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, (L), shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL

China will boost protection of intellectual property rights for foreign businesses in order to strengthen competitiveness and to further open up the economy, the president announced Tuesday at the inaugural session of the Boao Forum for Asia.

The Boao Forum, which will continue until Wednesday, is being held even as fears of a possible trade war between China and the United States loom large after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports and China retaliated with similar measures.