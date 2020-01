Dr. Zhang Jixian checks on a patient in the isolation ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 30 January 2020 (issued 31 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

Buses carrying South Korean evacuees from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan drive towards a temporary quarantine facility in South Korea, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A passenger is carried on a stretcher after the arrival of the third chartered aircraft carrying Japanese nationals repatriated from Wuhan, at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A South Korean evacuee from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan enters the National Medical Center after showing symptoms of a suspected infection, in Seoul, South Korea, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China says it is capable of containing coronavirus outbreak as toll rises

China’s foreign ministry said Friday that it will repatriate "as soon as possible" citizens from Hubei province that are currently overseas.

The province's capital Wuhan has been sealed off as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already left at least 213 dead and infected nearly 10,000 in the country. EFE-EPA