A visitor uses a facial recognition toilet paper dispenser in a public toilet in the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, China, Apr. 04, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China plans to build or renovate around 21,000 toilets in tourist spots in 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, reported the Xinhua news agency on Monday.

The plan is part of its 2015 "toilet revolution" program that aims to provide tourists with modern and clean toilets.