A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows a 360-degree view from the lunar rover Yutu-2 or Jade Rabbit 2 on the far side of the moon taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/CNSA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows an image of the lunar rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit 2, taken with the Chang'e 4 lander's terrain camera on the far side of the moon on Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/CNSA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows shows a picture of the Chang'e 4 lander taken by the lunar rover Yutu 2's, or Jade Rabbit 2, panoramic camera on the far side of the moon on Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/CNSA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China intends to expand its space exploration with a mission to collect samples from the moon this year and has planned a Mars mission for 2020, the deputy head of the China National Space Administration said on Monday.

Beijing's plans include bringing back Lunar fragments to the Earth after its space probe Chang'e 4 successfully carried out the first-ever soft landing on the dark side of the moon on Jan. 3.