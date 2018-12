US President Donald Trump is seen after being welcomed by the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The president of China committed Saturday to designate Fentanyl as a controlled substance and impose severe penalties on those trading in it, in order to ease the crisis over opiates addiction in the United States.

The White House made the announcement in a statement following a working dinner between Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the end of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.