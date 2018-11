King Felipe VI of Spain (2nd r.), Queen Letizia (r.), Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd l.) and his wife Peng Liyuan (l.) pose for a photo at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Nov. 27, 2018, at the beginning of the first state visit of a Chinese head of state to Spain since Hu Jintao in 2005. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martin

Chinese President Xi Jinping began a state visit to Spain this Tuesday, during which a series of agreements will be signed including one to facilitate the export to China of Spanish pork and table grapes.

Xi, who arrived with a large delegation, is the first Chinese head of state to travel to Spain since Hu Jintao in 2005.