A woman passes by a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day president Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13,2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China announced on Thursday it will file another formal complaint to the World Trade Organization after the United States formally imposed 25 percent tariffs on various Chinese goods valued at $16 billion.

In a statement released Thursday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Beijing strongly opposes the move, adding that the decision of US President Donald Trump's administration goes against the principles of the WTO.