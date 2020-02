US President Donald J. Trump (R) participates in a signing ceremony of a China trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (L) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan.15, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

China is set to halve additional tariffs on the imports from the United States that include pork, beef, soybeans and whiskey from Feb.14, the country's tariff commission said on Thursday.

The tariffs on these products, which also include some from the automotive industry, poultry meat, and chemicals, would remain at 5 and 2.5 percent from 10 and 5 percent levied earlier since Sep.1, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.