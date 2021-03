Activist Alexandra Wong, (L), known as Grandma Wong, stands outside the Tin Shui Wai Divisional Police Station after activist Andy Li Tsz-Yin was escorted in, in Hong Kong, China, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Eight of the 10 young Hongkongers jailed in mainland China last year after attempting to flee to Taiwan by speedboat were expected to be returned home on Monday after completing their prison terms, state broadcaster RTHK reported.

Seven were expected to be handed back to the Hong Kong police in batches before 5 pm (09:00 GMT) Monday. They are not expected to be set free in Hong Kong, as they still face charges related to the 2019 anti-government protest movement. EFE-EPA