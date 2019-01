A Long March carrier rocket takes off from a launching pad at the China Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, China, Apr. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China will launch 90 satellites into space for Argentinian company Satellogic, which plans to build an Earth observation network, reported official state news agency Xinhua Friday.

China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC), which signed the agreement with Satellogic, will send 13 satellites into orbit on a Long March-6 rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center later this year.