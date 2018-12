A view of the Karl Marx statue in Trier, Germany, May 05 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

China will launch an animation series about the life of Karl Marx to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of the communist thinker, state media reported on Wednesday.

The official Global Times shared the news along with a promotional poster of the series, called "The Leader," adding that its release date has not been announced yet.