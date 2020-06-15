China launching a satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) on a Long March-3B carrier rocket into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, Sichuan Province, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUO WENBIN CHINA OUT

The last satellite of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) is set to be launched on Tuesday at 10.11 am, Ran Chengqi, director of the China Satellite Navigation Office, told EFE on Monday.