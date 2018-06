Cars of the Iranian delegation are parked outside a building of the at Diaoyutai state guesthouse as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing, China, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) welcomes Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) as he arrives for the second session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that economic and commercial ties between China and Iran will continue as normal despite a recent pullout by the United States from its nuclear pact with Tehran.

Washington's pullout could result in sanctioning of third parties.