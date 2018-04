Workers roll out the first C919 passenger jet plane at the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC) in Shanghai, China, Nov. 02, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

People celebrate the landing of flight EU6679, the first commercial service of ARJ21-700, at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai, China, Jun. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/XI LI CHINA OUT

China is looking to market its first homegrown regional jetliner, ARJ21-700, abroad after it successfully completed a crosswind flight test.

The aircraft landed in China on Sunday after a 41-day trip to Iceland and six pairs of trial flights, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said Monday.