An oral sample is collected during a free HIV testing campaign as a volunteer Chinese nurse (R) looks on at a public park in Beijing, China, Nov. 30, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Yunnan province in southwestern China is planning to offer free HIV and AIDS treatment to some of its foreign residents, reported the official People's Daily on Monday.

According to the Daily, the provincial government is studying a review of regulations on HIV control and prevention, so that some foreigners who have contracted the virus or have developed AIDS can get free treatment.