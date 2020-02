An army medic looks around a room in Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

A man walks in the aisle between patients rooms in Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

An aerial view of the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

An aerial view shows the completed site of the Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/YFC CHINA OUT

China is on Monday to open a new hospital purpose-built for coronavirus patients in the outbreak epicenter of Wuhan, as mainland stock markets plummeted on opening.

Built in under 10 days, Huoshenshan Hospital is expected to open in Wuhan with a capacity for 1,000 beds, and overseen by 1,400 medical staff from the Chinese armed forces, some with experience fighting infectious diseases such as SARS. EFE-EPA