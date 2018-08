A panda enjoys frozen fruit in its enclosure at the Zoo in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/EDUARDO OYANA

China is set to open its first national giant panda park that would house 8,000 varieties of plants and animals spread over more than 27,000 square kilometers (16,777 miles), reported China Daily Friday.

The park would include 80 preservation areas, covering Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces in central and western China, extending over an area three times the size of Yellowstone National Park in the United States.