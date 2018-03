Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers patrol outside the Great Hall of the People prior to the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018 EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Journalists and other guests attend the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang claps as he delivers a speech during the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China to open up more of its economy to foreign investment in 2018

China announced Monday it will complete the opening of its manufacturing and finance sectors in 2018 and facilitate foreign investment in telecommunications, medical services, education, care for the elderly, and electric and hybrid vehicles.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang made the announcement at the opening of the 15-day annual plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing.