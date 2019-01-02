Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Message to Compatriots in Taiwan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jan 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL Pool photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Message to Compatriots in Taiwan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jan 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL Pool photo

China's president said on Wednesday that his country reserves the use of force in the process of reunification with Taiwan, although he said that it will be directed towards external and separatist forces from the island.

Xi Jinping, while speaking at a gathering to mark the 40th anniversary of the issuing of the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" - which seeks peaceful reunification under the principle of "one country, two systems" - said that, "we make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means," state-run news agency Xinhua reported.