The Chinese Government presented to the National People's Congress on Tuesday a restructuring plan for its ministries and administration, in which it proposed to establish two new ministries, Veterans Affairs and Emergency Management, and merge banking and insurance regulatory commissions into a single agency.
The plan, presented by State Councilor Wang Yong before the National People's Congress (NPC), will raise the number of ministries from 25 to 26 and eliminate eight state agencies that report directly to the executive branch, the State Council.