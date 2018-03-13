Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Republic of Korea's National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong (not pictured) and South Korean Ambassador to China Noh Young-min (not pictured) at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing, China, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE OLIVEAU / POOL

Chinese stewardess stand in front of the Great Hall of the People before the third plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese military delegates arrive for the third plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese Government presented to the National People's Congress on Tuesday a restructuring plan for its ministries and administration, in which it proposed to establish two new ministries, Veterans Affairs and Emergency Management, and merge banking and insurance regulatory commissions into a single agency.

The plan, presented by State Councilor Wang Yong before the National People's Congress (NPC), will raise the number of ministries from 25 to 26 and eliminate eight state agencies that report directly to the executive branch, the State Council.