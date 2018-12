An outpatient, blood sample extraction counter at the Yanda Hospital, Sanhe City, Langfang, Hebei Province of China, Feb. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG POOL

Chinese insurance authorities will award up to 100,000 yuan ($14,500) to citizens who report fraud in the health sector, the official China Daily reported Monday.

According to a regulation published jointly by the National Healthcare Security Administration and the finance ministry, informants will receive a percentage of the total of money defrauded once the crime is proven.