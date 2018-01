A handout photo provided by the United States Navy shows the USS Hopper sailing in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/US NAVY HANDOUT

China announced Saturday it would take steps to safeguard its sovereignty after a United States warship entered the waters surrounding Huangyan Island in the South China Sea without Beijing's permission.

The USS Hopper, a guided missile destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of the Chinese island late Wednesday without Chinese government permission, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang, said at a press briefing Saturday.