Consumers and employees look for parcels outside a store of an online shopping website in a university in Beijing city, China, 11 November 2015. EFE-EPA/FILE/WU HONG

All overseas mails and packages would be subjected to the acid nucleic tests in China, state-run courier service has said, as health authorities suspect that contaminated foreign parcels were spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.

In a statement on social media networks, China Post said it would be another barrier to prevent the Covid-19 spread.