China's Supreme People's Court announced it would toughen criminal penalties, including the death penalty, in child abuse cases, the China Daily reported on Thursday, following the execution of two child murderers and two serial rapists.

According to the newspaper, an official of the No 1 Criminal Division at the Supreme People's Court said on Wednesday that there would be a "zero tolerance" policy and "harsher" penalties would be applied in these cases.