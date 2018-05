US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arrives at the French Economy Ministry for a meeting with French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (not pictured) in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China hopes to work alongside a delegation from the United States, which arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, to implement consensus over import tariffs, China's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said at a press conference that China and the US share many common interests and that bilateral cooperation will lead to mutual benefits.