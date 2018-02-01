Baby elephant tusks amongst 7,200 kilos of seized ivory is seen at a Hong Kong Customs and Excise press briefing at a customs compound in Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jul. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shows the way to British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China and the United Kingdom have agreed to cooperate in the fight against illegal trafficking of animals, the British Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Theresa May is on the second day of a three-day state visit to China.