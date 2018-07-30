Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures as he speaks with Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt (not pictured) during a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, listens as he attends a joint press conference with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt (L) and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi prepare to leave after a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The British foreign secretary said on Monday that he and his Chinese counterpart had studied the possibility of establishing a free trade agreement between the two economies during two days of meetings in Beijing, against the backdrop the United Kingdom preparing to leave the European Union in March next year.

Diplomatic delegations from the two countries, led by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and China's Wang Yi, participated in the Ninth China-UK Strategic Dialogue on Sunday and Monday, which comes at a time when London is having trouble negotiating a Brexit agreement with the EU acceptable to both sides.