A Long March-4C rocket carrying a relay satellite, named Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), is launched at 5.28 am Beijing time from southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center, May 21, 2018. China launched a relay satellite to set up a communication link between Earth and the planned Chang'e-4 lunar probe that will explore the mysterious far side of Moon, which cannot be seen from Earth. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

China's space agency revealed images of the exploration vehicle with which it hopes to reach the far side of the Moon by the end of the year, a feat no country has ever accomplished, official newspaper China Daily reported Thursday.

In December, the vehicle - which will be named through a contest - will travel aboard the unmanned lunar probe Chang'e 4, which is expected to land in the Aitken basin on the far side of the Moon not visible from Earth.