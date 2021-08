Chinese security officials gesture to stop a photographer from taking photos in front of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China, 15 January 2019 (reissued 10 August 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Higher People's Court of Justice of the northeast Chinese province of Liaoning on Tuesday rejected an appeal against Canadian citizen Robert Lloyd Schellenberg's death sentence for drug trafficking.

In a statement published on its website, the court rejected the appeal, upheld the original verdict and informed the Supreme People's Court of its decision against Schellenberg for participating in organized international drug trafficking and smuggling 222.035 kilograms of methamphetamine.